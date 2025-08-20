Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Centum Electronics jumps after signing MoU with Bharat Electronics

Centum Electronics jumps after signing MoU with Bharat Electronics

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Centum Electronics rallied 3.98% to Rs 2,775 after the company entered into memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), to jointly develop advanced defence electronics solutions.

The MoU establishes a framework for strategic collaboration between Centum and BEL in the defence electronics domain, focusing on electronic warfare systems, radar systems, and secure military communication systems.

The purpose of this MoU is to leverage the complementary strengths of both organisations in design, development, and manufacturing of advanced defence electronics solutions for the Indian Armed Forces and allied markets.

Centum Electronics is in electronic system design and manufacturing, producing high-end electronic modules, subsystems, and systems used in the aerospace, defense, and industrial electronic sectors. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4.48 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 3.84 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 10.5% YoY to Rs 263.51 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lupin launches Bosentan tablets for oral suspension in US market

Oracle Financial Services Software allots 8,569 equity shares under OFSS Stock Plan

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Volumes spurt at Aurobindo Pharma Ltd counter

Centum Electronics enters into MoU with Bharat Electronics

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story