NTPC Green Energy rises after Gujarat projects turn operational

NTPC Green Energy rose 1.17% to Rs 104.20 after the company announced the commencement of commercial operations for two renewable energy projects in Gujarat.

The projects comprise 212.5 MW from the 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, which was declared commercially operational effective 20 August 2025 under the CPSU Scheme Phase-II Tranche-III.

Further, 52.8 MW of wind capacity, part of a 100 MW hybrid project (92.4 MW wind and 37.5 MW solar) of Ayana Renewable Power Foura subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power and a wholly owned subsidiary of joint venture ONGC NTPC Greenwas declared commercially operational effective 21 August 2025.