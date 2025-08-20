NTPC Green Energy rises after Gujarat projects turn operational

NTPC Green Energy rose 1.17% to Rs 104.20 after the company announced the commencement of commercial operations for two renewable energy projects in Gujarat.The projects comprise 212.5 MW from the 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, which was declared commercially operational effective 20 August 2025 under the CPSU Scheme Phase-II Tranche-III.
Further, 52.8 MW of wind capacity, part of a 100 MW hybrid project (92.4 MW wind and 37.5 MW solar) of Ayana Renewable Power Foura subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power and a wholly owned subsidiary of joint venture ONGC NTPC Greenwas declared commercially operational effective 21 August 2025.
NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a renewable energy company that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes.
The companys consolidated net profit dropped 5.46% to Rs 220.48 crore on a 9.31% rise in revenue to Rs 680.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app