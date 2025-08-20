Nifty trades above 25,000 level; IT shares rally

The key equity indices traded with small gains in the mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level. IT shares extended gains for the two consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 129.01 points or 0.16% to 81,773.40. The Nifty 50 index rose 39.85 points or 0.16% to 25,022.25.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.39%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,383 shares rose and 1,408 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Mangal Electrical Industries received bids for 5,67,502 shares as against 52,53,301 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (20 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.11 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Patel Retail received bids for 7,47,45,412 shares as against 78,15,612 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (20 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 9.56 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Shreeji Shipping Global received bids for 3,62,58,874 shares as against 1,14,08,600 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Wednesday (20 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.18 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Gem Aromatics received bids for 1,47,19,816 shares as against 97,82,363 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (20 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.51 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Vikram Solar received bids for 10,53,85,320 shares as against 4,53,61,650 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Wednesday (20 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.32 times. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index rose 1.61% to 35,317.20. The index surged 1.96% in the two trading sessions. Infosys (up 2.77%), Mphasis (up 2.2%), LTIMindtree (up 1.58%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.34%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.27%), Wipro (up 0.96%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.92%), Coforge (up 0.87%), Persistent Systems (up 0.75%) and HCL Technologies (up 0.2%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight: Lupin announced the launch of Bosentan tablets for oral suspension, 32 mg in the United States, following approval received by its alliance partner, NATCO Pharma, from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Endurance Technologies said that the company has evaluated and approved capacity addition for ABS, disc brake systems and brake discs. Global Markets: Markets in Asia traded lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a tech-led selloff on Wall Street recorded yesterday. Japans exports dropped 2.6% year over year in July, notching their steepest drop in over four years. The fall was sharper than the widely expected 2.1% contraction and compared to the 0.5% drop seen in June.

Meanwhile, China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged for the third consecutive month on Wednesday, as authorities signalled they are in no rush to deliver monetary stimulus despite a string of recent disappointing economic data. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.0%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 3.5%. Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 pulled back, weighed down by Nvidia shares and a broad decline in technology stocks. The broad market S&P 500 lost 0.59% and closed at 6,411.37, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.46% to settle at 21,314.95. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 10.45 points, or 0.02%, and ended at 44,922.27. The 30-stock index touched a fresh record high during the session.