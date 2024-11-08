Alembic consolidated net profit rises 33.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.91% to Rs 52.91 croreNet profit of Alembic rose 33.46% to Rs 121.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 90.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 63.91% to Rs 52.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales52.9132.28 64 OPM %37.0131.44 -PBDT84.5157.89 46 PBT81.8356.03 46 NP121.0290.68 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News