Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 93.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 93.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 35.83% to Rs 758.09 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena rose 93.66% to Rs 102.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.83% to Rs 758.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 558.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales758.09558.13 36 OPM %20.2414.51 -PBDT184.58108.56 70 PBT135.7669.77 95 NP102.2752.81 94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 62.00% in the September 2025 quarter

DCM Shriram announces change in senior management

Strides Pharma soars after Q2 PAT climbs 82% YoY to Rs 131 cr

TTK Prestige introduces VRS scheme at its Hosur factory

Exchanges get time till FY26 to align BANKNIFTY, FINNIFTY and BANKEX with SEBI rules

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story