Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 93.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.83% to Rs 758.09 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena rose 93.66% to Rs 102.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.83% to Rs 758.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 558.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.758.09558.1320.2414.51184.58108.56135.7669.77102.2752.81

