Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 62.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.80% to Rs 20.56 crore

Net profit of Asi Industries rose 62.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.80% to Rs 20.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.5623.31-9.10-7.762.062.020.940.880.810.50

