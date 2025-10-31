Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TTK Prestige introduces VRS scheme at its Hosur factory

TTK Prestige introduces VRS scheme at its Hosur factory

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
TTK Prestige has introduced a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for the workmen at its factory located in Hosur.

Between yesterday evening and today morning, approximately 43 workmen have opted to retire under the Scheme, with additional acceptances expected by the closing date of the Scheme, i.e., 01 November 2025.

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

