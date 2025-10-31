DCM Shriram announces change in senior management

With effect from 31 October 2025

DCM Shriram announced that Dr. Paresh Verma, Executive Director & Research Director - Bioseed Research Business of the Company, will retire from the services of the Company with effect from closing of business hours of 31 October 2025, after leading this business for over 23 years. Consequently, Dr. Verma will also cease to be Senior Management Personnel (SMP) with effect from the said date.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News