Strides Pharma soars after Q2 PAT climbs 82% YoY to Rs 131 cr

Strides Pharma Science surged 13.77% to Rs 967 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 81.98% to Rs 131.52 crore on 4.62% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1220.83 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 77.62% YoY to Rs 153.11 crore in Q2 FY26.
EBITDA stood at Rs 231.6 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 25.4% compared with Rs 184.6 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin improved by 320 bps to 19% in Q2 FY26 as against 15.8% in Q2 FY25.
Revenue from the US market rose 2% year-on-year to $73 million in Q2 FY26, while revenue from other regulated markets increased 16% YoY to $44 million during the quarter.
Badree Komandur, MD & Group CEO, said, Strides continues to deliver a strong performance in Q2FY26, with growth primarily driven by the other regulated markets. Our focus on profitability enabled the gross margin growth of 15% YoY, and EBITDA growth of 25% YoY. Operational PAT stood at Rs 140.3 crore, up 84% YoY, with EPS rising to Rs 15.2 for the quarter.
Net debt reduced sequentially by Rs 46.9 crore despite currency headwinds and ongoing capex investments, reaffirming our strong financial discipline and focus on balance sheet health. This performance demonstrates our consistent execution as we continue to invest in sustainable, long-term growth.
Strides Pharma Science is global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bangalore, India. It develops and manufactures wide range of niche and technically complex pharmaceutical products.
