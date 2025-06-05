Intellect Design bags major deal for its digital engagement platform from large South African Bank

Intellect Design Arena said that it has secured a large deal from a leading South African Bank for nine-country rollout of eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (DEP).
eMACH.ai DEP will be deployed as a single instance in South Africa, seamlessly serving the banks entities across 6 countries on cloud and 3 on-premise to satisfy local data residency requirements. This comprehensive platform will cater to both corporate and retail customers, providing a unified and enhanced customer experience.
Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Consumer Banking, said: The engagement with the bank is a testament to the robust capabilities of our eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform.
Intellect has successfully provided a highly personalised experience to global banks with multi-country implementations. We are confident that yet again, DEP will significantly enhance the bank's digital initiatives, empowering them to deliver exceptional value to their customers across multiple regions.
Intellect Design Arena has a comprehensive portfolio of products across global consumer banking, central banking, risk & treasury management, global transaction banking, and insurance and is engaged in the business of software development.
The company reported an 85.45% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 135.32 crore in Q4 FY25, supported by an 18.69% increase in total income to Rs 748.55 crore.
The scrip shed 0.79% to currently trade at Rs 1184.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app