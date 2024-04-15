Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect partners with National Bank of Kuwait

Intellect partners with National Bank of Kuwait

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For full digital transformation of transaction banking

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena, has won an extended mandate with National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), a top 10 ranking bank in GCC, to accomplish a full digital transformation by modernising existing channels and providing new digital capabilities in transaction banking.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

With iGTB's Digital Transaction Banking, NBK is modernising and enhancing its online corporate banking platform by offering streamlined, secure, and user-friendly digital solutions to gain & retain corporate customers and SMEs. By focusing on next-generation digital banking, NBK can offer its customers the best omnichannel and mobile banking experience across various industries like oil and gas, construction, power and water and transport.

This transformation is a significant leap forward for the bank in terms of scalability and volumes of transactions. It is a key catalyst in accelerating the NBK's growth ambitions in Kuwait and the Middle East

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes spurt at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter

Intellect implements its core banking system for NASFUND Contributors Savings &amp; Loan Society

Intellect inks deal with VakifBank International AG

Intellect deploys its CTX platform for Societe Generale

Information Technology stocks slide

Brigade Enterprises enters into joint development agreement for office space in Chennai

Thermax unveils new state-of-the-art manufacturing unit for water and waste solutions

Ambuja Cements to acquire My Home Group's 1.5 MTPA cement grinding unit in Tuticorin

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Thermax spurts on opening manufacturing factory in Pune

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story