Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Super Crop Safe standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Super Crop Safe standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.39% to Rs 8.10 crore

Net profit of Super Crop Safe declined 90.91% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.39% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.68% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.64% to Rs 31.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.106.90 17 31.2522.54 39 OPM %9.5120.87 -12.7014.42 - PBDT0.360.99 -64 1.961.59 23 PBT0.170.80 -79 1.390.96 45 NP0.070.77 -91 1.331.01 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Super Crop Safe standalone net profit rises 181.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Punjab Chemicals &amp; Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 24.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Dharmaj Crop Guard reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Punjab Chemicals &amp; Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 44.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Swastik Safe Deposit &amp; Investments standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Care Ratings upgrades ratings of Vodafone Idea to "BB+" with 'stable' outlook

Equities roar back on NDA's ascent, banks &amp; FMCG lead surge

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO subscribed 117.25 times

Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 179.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 5160.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story