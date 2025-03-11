IntellectAI partners with Across America Insurance Services

To provide loss analysis and underwriting accuracy through IntellectAI's Magic Submission and Xponent

IntellectAI , an Insurtech Transformation Partner with end-to-end, AI and data-powered underwriting solutions from Intellect Design Arena , announced a partnership with Across America Insurance Services to drive underwriting accuracy and efficiency with loss run extraction and analysis solutions. The wholesale insurance provider is IntellectAI's most recent customer for Magic Submission and Xponent, built on IntellectAI's proprietary Purple Fabric platform.

Powered by Purple Fabric, Intellect's AI platform, Magic Submission is an ingestion and extraction tool designed to streamline insurance submissions, enhancing operational efficiency and accuracy for carriers, brokers, agents and MGAs. The company's AI-powered underwriting solution, Xponent, is designed to boost underwriter efficiency and consistency for commercial and specialty insurers, enabling faster and more accurate underwriting outcomes.

