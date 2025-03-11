Allcargo Gati slides after total volume fell to 95 kt in Feb'25

Allcargo Gati slipped 2.66% after the company's total volume, including surface and air express, stood at 95 kilotons (kt) in February 2025, down 5% from 100 kt in February 2024.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the firm's total volume fell by 4.04% in February 2025 as against 99 kt in January 2025.

Allcargo Gati is primarily engaged in the business of express distribution and supply chain solutions through Smface, air, and rail logistics. Supply chain management (SCM), e-commerce logistics, and fuel stations.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.66 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to a net loss of Rs 11.76 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 3.8% YoY to Rs 440.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

