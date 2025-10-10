Mahindra Lifespace Developers secures residential redevelopment project in Mumbai

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announced that it has been selected as the preferred partner for the redevelopment of four residential societies in Malad (West), one of Mumbai's established suburban neighbourhoods. Spread across approximately 1.65 acres, the project offers a development potential of Rs ~800 crore.

The project is located close to Mahindra Lifespaces' ongoing redevelopment project, Mahindra Codename64, strengthening presence in the micro-market. Located just 2.6 km from the Western Express Highway, the project offers excellent connectivity to key parts of Mumbai via multiple transport modes. It is conveniently situated less than 1 km from Malad West Metro Station and around 1.5 km from Malad Railway Station. The location's proximity to prominent business hubs such as Mindspace, Malad and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) further enhances its appeal.