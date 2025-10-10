NTPC Green Energy inks MoU with ENEOS Corporation (ENEOS)

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ENEOS Corporation (ENEOS), Japan with an aim to explore the possibility of entering into a definitive agreement under which NGEL will deliver Green Methanol and Green Hydrogen derivative products to ENEOS.

This MoU is anchored around NGEL's ambitious Green Hydrogen Hub at Pudimadaka, Andhra Pradesh, spanning 1200 acres, which is being developed as an integrated hub for green chemicals production and export.

By combining ENEOS's demand for hydrogen derivative products with NGEL's renewable energy and green hydrogen initiatives, the partnership represents a significant step toward decarbonization. It further supports NGEL's target of achieving a 60 GW renewable energy portfolio by 2032, underscoring its commitment to India's green energy transition and to the global movement toward net-zero emissions.