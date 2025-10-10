Hindustan Construction receives contract worth Rs 204 cr from Hindalco

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has secured a Rs 204 crore contract from Hindalco Industries for the fabrication, supply, and erection of pot shell and superstructure as part of the Aditya Aluminium smelter expansion project in Odisha.

The project forms a key component of Hindalco's large-scale initiative to enhance its aluminium smelting capacity by 200,000 tonnes per annum. HCC's advanced fabrication expertise and execution capabilities will be instrumental in delivering this complex, large scale industrial project to international standards.

