Inter Globe Finance standalone net profit declines 9.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
Sales rise 131.91% to Rs 37.06 crore

Net profit of Inter Globe Finance declined 9.36% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 131.91% to Rs 37.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales37.0615.98 132 OPM %7.7219.15 -PBDT2.512.72 -8 PBT2.472.70 -9 NP1.842.03 -9

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

