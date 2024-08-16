Inter Globe Finance standalone net profit declines 9.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 131.91% to Rs 37.06 crore

Net profit of Inter Globe Finance declined 9.36% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 131.91% to Rs 37.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.37.0615.987.7219.152.512.722.472.701.842.03

