W S Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 20.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.47% to Rs 71.71 crore

Net profit of W S Industries (India) rose 20.93% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.47% to Rs 71.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.71.7145.8313.7111.088.623.698.263.616.014.97

