Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / W S Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 20.93% in the June 2024 quarter

W S Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 20.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 56.47% to Rs 71.71 crore

Net profit of W S Industries (India) rose 20.93% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.47% to Rs 71.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales71.7145.83 56 OPM %13.7111.08 -PBDT8.623.69 134 PBT8.263.61 129 NP6.014.97 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tests 24,400; Ola Electric up 9%, HZL down 8%

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment: See status, GMP, likely listing price

Countdown begins for Isro's final developmental flight SSLV-D3-EOS8 mission

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story