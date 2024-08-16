W S Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 20.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.47% to Rs 71.71 croreNet profit of W S Industries (India) rose 20.93% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.47% to Rs 71.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales71.7145.83 56 OPM %13.7111.08 -PBDT8.623.69 134 PBT8.263.61 129 NP6.014.97 21
