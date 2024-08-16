TTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 98.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 85.57% to Rs 1.12 croreNet profit of TTL Enterprises declined 98.68% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 85.57% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.127.76 -86 OPM %0.897.86 -PBDT0.010.61 -98 PBT0.010.61 -98 NP0.010.76 -99
