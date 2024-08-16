Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 98.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
Sales decline 85.57% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net profit of TTL Enterprises declined 98.68% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 85.57% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.127.76 -86 OPM %0.897.86 -PBDT0.010.61 -98 PBT0.010.61 -98 NP0.010.76 -99

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

