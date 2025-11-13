Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit rises 29.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 24.82 crore

Net profit of Inter State Oil Carrier rose 29.17% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 24.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.24.8222.338.508.021.671.420.500.340.310.24

