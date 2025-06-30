Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karnataka Bank accepts resignations of MD & CEO and Executive Director

Karnataka Bank accepts resignations of MD & CEO and Executive Director

Image
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
The Board of Directors of Karnataka Bank has accepted the resignation of the Bank's Managing Director & CEO, Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma earlier today. The resignation will be effective from 15 July 2025. Sarma has cited personal reasons, including his decision to relocate back to Mumbai, for his resignation.

The Bank's Executive Director, Sekhar Rao has also submitted his resignation citing inability to relocate to Mangaluru and other personal reasons. The resignation has been accepted by the Board and will be effective from 31 July 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

