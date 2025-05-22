Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit rises 30.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.25% to Rs 463.51 croreNet profit of Interarch Building Solutions rose 30.24% to Rs 38.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 463.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 385.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.01% to Rs 107.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 1453.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1293.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
