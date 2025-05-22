KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 61.15% to Rs 6.60 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services rose 25.00% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 61.15% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.34% to Rs 8.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.56% to Rs 29.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6.6016.9929.1246.6497.4295.7697.8497.384.433.8711.3110.254.313.6210.849.743.152.528.077.12

