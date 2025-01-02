Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interest rate on Floating Rate Savings Bond shall be 8.05% for next six months says RBI

Interest rate on Floating Rate Savings Bond shall be 8.05% for next six months says RBI

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reserve Bank of India or RBI announced Rate of Interest on Floating Rate Savings Bond, 2020 (Taxable) FRSB 2020(T) for the Period January 01, 2025 June 30, 2025. The bank noted that the coupon/interest rate of the bond would be reset half yearly, starting with January 01, 2021 and the coupon/interest rate will be set at a spread of (+) 35 bps over the prevailing National Savings Certificate (NSC) rate. Accordingly, the coupon rate on FRSB 2020 (T) for the period January 01, 2025 to June 30, 2025 and payable on July 1, 2025 remains at 8.05% (7.70%+0.35%), unchanged from the previous half-year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kaka Industries jumps on commissioning Gujarat manufacturing facility

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indices trade with robust gains; IT shares advance

Eicher Motors hits life high as motorcycle sales grow 25% YoY in December

Dollar index stays stubbornly firm at beginning of New Year

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story