Interest rate on GOI Floating Rate Savings Bond 2020 unchanged at 8.05%

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that the coupon rate on Floating Rate Savings Bonds or FRSB 2020 (Taxable) for the period July 01, 2025 to December 31, 2025 and payable on January 01, 2026 remains at 8.05%, unchanged from the previous half-year. The coupon/interest rate is set at a spread of (+) 35 bps over the prevailing National Savings Certificate (NSC) rate.

