Domestic natural gas price fixed at $6.89 per mmbtu for July

The oil ministry has increased the price of domestically produced natural gas for July 2025 to $6.89 per million British thermal units or mmbtu on a gross calorific value (GCV) basis. The price, effective July 1, marks a 7.5% from the price of $6.41 per mmbtu last month. The government reviews the domestic natural gas rate on a monthly basis. As part of the monthly revision, the price of natural gas from legacy fields operated by state-owned companies was increased to USD 6.75 per mmbtu, up from USD 6.41 per mmbtu.

