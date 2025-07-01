NCC gains after bagging Rs 1,691-cr new orders in June 2025

NCC added 1.37% to Rs 233.60 after the company announced that it has secured orders totaling Rs 1,690.51 crore in June 2025.According to a regulatory filing, these orders pertain to the Building Division and have been received from state government agencies and private limited companies. The order book does not include any internal orders.
NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.
NCC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 253.82 crore in Q4 FY25, up 6.12% as against Rs 239.16 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations tumbled 5.45% to Rs 6,130.88 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 6,484.88 crore posted in Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
