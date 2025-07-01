INR reverses yesterday's losses as US dollar stays feeble

Indian Rupee appreciated today, recovering after recent losses amid a feeble undertone in the US dollar. INR closed at 85.51 per US dollar, up 25 paise on the day. The US dollar index tanked near 96 mark following recent slide that has pulled it down nearly 10% in first half of the year. The US dollar index tested its lowest since February 2022 as rising US fiscal worries pressured the greenback. Local stocks were steady. The BSE Sensex rose or 0.11% to 83,697.29, while added 0.10% to 25,541.80. On the NSE, USD/INR futures closed down 0.27% at 85.63. With today's gains, the Rupee has reversed bulk of the losses seen in last session

