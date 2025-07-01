Union Cabinet approves National Sports Policy 2025

The Union Cabinet today approved the the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025, a landmark initiative aimed at reshaping the countrys sporting landscape and empowering citizens through sports. The new policy supersedes the existing National Sports Policy, 2001, and lays out a visionary and strategic roadmap to establish India as a global sporting powerhouse and a strong contender for excellence at international sporting events, including the 2036 Olympic Games. The NSP 2025 is the outcome of extensive consultations involving Central Ministries, NITI Aayog, State Governments, National Sports Federations (NSFs), athletes, domain experts, and public stakeholders. The policy is anchored on five key pillars: Excellence on the Global Stage, Sports for Economic Development, Sports for Social Development, Sports as a Peoples Movement and Integration with Education (NEP 2020).

