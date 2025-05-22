Interglobe Aviation Q4 PAT rises 62% YoY to Rs 3,067 cr; recommends dividend of Rs 10/sh

Interglobe Aviation reported 61.89% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,067.5 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 1,894.8 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 24.27% to Rs 22,152 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 17,825 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) rallied 78.96 YoY to Rs 3,169.4 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 1,771 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDAR (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and rent) stood at Rs 6,948.2 crore during the quarter, up 57.47% compared with Rs 4,412.3 crore in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDAR margin was 31.4% in Q4 FY25 against 24.8% in Q4 FY24.

EBITDAR, excluding foreign exchange, jumped 49.90% YoY to Rs 6,861 crore in Q4 FY25.

Cost of available seat kilometer (CASK) has decreased to Rs 4.51 in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 4.62 in Q4 FY24. Revenue per available seat kilometer (RASK) rose 2.5% to Rs 5.26 in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 5.13 in Q4 FY24. Available seat-kilometer (ASK) increased 21% to 42.1 billion in Q4 FY25, compared with 34.8 billion in Q4 FY24.

The capitalized operating lease liability was Rs 4,79,801 crore. The total debt (including the capitalized operating lease liability) was Rs 188,297 crore.

The airline company operated at a peak of 2,200 daily flights during the quarter including non-scheduled flights. During the quarter, the company provided scheduled services to 91 domestic destinations and 40 international destinations.

As on 31st December 2024, the airline company had a total cash balance of Rs 481,705 crore comprising Rs 331,531 crore of free cash and Rs 150,174 crore of restricted cash.

Pieter Elbers, CEO, Interglobe Aviation, said, We delivered a strong third quarter of financial year 2025, both operationally and financially. We reported a total income of Rs 23,000 crore, reflecting a growth of 15 percent and profit excluding the impact of currency movement of Rs 3,850 crore. Including currency impact, we reported a profit of Rs 2,450 crore highlighting effective execution of our clear and well-defined strategy. These results were driven by robust demand in the market and our ability to cater to that demand supported by lower fuel prices.

We touched new milestones as we operated a peak of 2,200 daily flights and served a record 31.1 million passengers during the quarter. We will continue the growth path to offer our customers with options to conveniently fly to the destination of their choice.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 10/- per equity share of face value Rs 10/-, subject to approval by the shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). The dividend payment will be completed within 30 days of its declaration at the AGM.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are low, flights that are on time, and a courteous, hassle-free travel experience. It had a fleet of 437 aircraft as of 31st December 2024.

Shares of Interglobe Aviation rose 0.68% to Rs 5,502.70 on the BSE.

