International Combustion (India) standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of International Combustion (India) declined 42.86% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.02% to Rs 75.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.75.3363.832.964.281.771.830.140.260.120.21

