Aeroflex Neu consolidated net profit rises 292.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aeroflex Neu rose 292.31% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 34.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.34.5233.912.062.651.760.991.070.351.020.26

