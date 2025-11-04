Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 33.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.25% to Rs 919.31 crore

Net profit of Rane (Madras) rose 33.19% to Rs 21.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 919.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 849.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.919.31849.268.578.5267.7856.4631.2724.6821.4716.12

