India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 35.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 30.67% to Rs 369.21 crore

Net profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 35.49% to Rs 122.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.67% to Rs 369.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 282.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales369.21282.56 31 OPM %73.3672.10 -PBDT161.26119.96 34 PBT158.07117.15 35 NP122.0490.07 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

