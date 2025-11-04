India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 35.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.67% to Rs 369.21 crore

Net profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 35.49% to Rs 122.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.67% to Rs 369.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 282.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.369.21282.5673.3672.10161.26119.96158.07117.15122.0490.07

