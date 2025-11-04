Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exports of software services by Indian companies gain 7.3% to US$ 204.7 billion in FY25

Exports of software services by Indian companies gain 7.3% to US$ 204.7 billion in FY25

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reserve Bank of India or RBI released the data related to the 2024-25 round of its annual survey on computer software and information technology enabled services (ITES) exports. For 2024-25 round of the survey, 6,766 software export companies were contacted, of which 2,206 companies, including most of the large companies, responded. The participating companies together accounted around 90 per cent of total software services exports.

Exports of software services by the Indian companies (excluding their sales through overseas commercial presence) are estimated to have increased by 7.3 per cent during 2024-25 to US$ 204.7 billion. Computer services continued to account for over two-thirds of India's total software services exports during the year; BPO services remained the major component of ITES exports.
While private limited companies recorded a growth of 11.6 per cent in the total export of software services during the year, exports by public limited companies increased marginally by 1.3 per cent. Software exports to the United States of America (USA) increased at lower pace of 4.9 per cent compared to 14.3 per cent growth for Europe. As a result, the share of USA in total software exports declined from 54.1 per cent during 2023-24 to 52.9 per cent during 2024-25. On the contrary, the share of Europe increased from 30.8 per cent to 32.8 per cent.

The US Dollar was the principal invoicing currency constituting 72.0 per cent of India's software exports, followed by the Euro (9.6 per cent), the INR (7.1 per cent) and the Pound Sterling (6.0 per cent).

The share of off-site mode in total exports of software services was 90.7 per cent in 2024-25.

Total software export services, including services delivered by foreign affiliates of Indian companies, increased by 6.5 per cent during 2024-25 and stood at US$ 218.6 billion Contribution of cross-border supply mode in total export of software services increased from 83.5 per cent in 2023-25 to 84.8 per cent during 2024-25, however share of other modes had declined.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prabha Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 35.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Aeroflex Neu consolidated net profit rises 292.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 33.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 20.95% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story