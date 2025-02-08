Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interworld Digital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Interworld Digital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Interworld Digital reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-500.00-500.00 -PBDT-0.05-0.05 0 PBT-0.05-0.05 0 NP-0.05-0.05 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Softrak Venture Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

GCCL Construction & Realities standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Rishi Laser standalone net profit rises 18.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Link Pharma Chem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Damodar Industries standalone net profit rises 7950.00% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story