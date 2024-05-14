Sales decline 3.49% to Rs 288.12 crore

Net profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy rose 33.75% to Rs 46.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.49% to Rs 288.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 298.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 131.62% to Rs 116.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 1096.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 953.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

288.12298.551096.58953.4227.9122.7919.4313.7269.5859.64182.03102.2863.1453.35156.6077.0946.8835.05116.4150.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News