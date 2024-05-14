Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 33.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Magadh Sugar &amp; Energy standalone net profit rises 33.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Sales decline 3.49% to Rs 288.12 crore

Net profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy rose 33.75% to Rs 46.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.49% to Rs 288.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 298.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 131.62% to Rs 116.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 1096.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 953.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales288.12298.55 -3 1096.58953.42 15 OPM %27.9122.79 -19.4313.72 - PBDT69.5859.64 17 182.03102.28 78 PBT63.1453.35 18 156.6077.09 103 NP46.8835.05 34 116.4150.26 132

First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

