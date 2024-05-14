Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aerpace Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aerpace Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.30 crore

Net loss of Aerpace Industries reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.300 0 1.180 0 OPM %-130.000 --101.690 - PBDT-0.290.09 PL -0.980.40 PL PBT-0.370.01 PL -1.290.14 PL NP-0.350 0 -1.290.13 PL

First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

