Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with ACWA Power

For partnership on the renewables and grid scope of Yanbu Green Ammonia Project in Saudi Arabia

The Renewables (RENU) vertical of Larsen & Toubro has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ACWA Power for the Renewables & Grid scope of the pioneering Yanbu Green Ammonia Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Yanbu Green Hydrogen Hub has been conceived as a fully integrated facility with its own captive renewable electricity generation powered solely by Solar and Wind. The Renewables & Grid scope of the project involves multiple facilities including Solar PV, Wind and Battery Energy Storage System plants along with associated substations and transmission lines.