Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with ACWA Power

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
For partnership on the renewables and grid scope of Yanbu Green Ammonia Project in Saudi Arabia

The Renewables (RENU) vertical of Larsen & Toubro has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ACWA Power for the Renewables & Grid scope of the pioneering Yanbu Green Ammonia Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Yanbu Green Hydrogen Hub has been conceived as a fully integrated facility with its own captive renewable electricity generation powered solely by Solar and Wind. The Renewables & Grid scope of the project involves multiple facilities including Solar PV, Wind and Battery Energy Storage System plants along with associated substations and transmission lines.

The MOU aims to establish a collaborative framework to design and reach the best configuration and achieve the performance targets for the Renewables & Grid scope. The cooperation involves a commitment from Larsen & Toubro to enter into a EPC contract once the final proposal is accepted.

This collaboration builds on L&T's proven engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) capabilities, ensuring optimal integration of diverse renewable technologies and robust delivery while raising the bar on safety, quality, sustainability and performance benchmarks.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

