SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 869.65, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 9.38% in last one year as compared to a 2.51% slide in NIFTY and a 6.68% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 44.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

