SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 869.65, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 25287. The Sensex is at 82416.24, down 0.25%.SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has gained around 5.79% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26527.6, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.37 lakh shares in last one month.