Shrimp exporters tumble on concerns over US tariff bill

Shares of shrimp exporters came under pressure after US lawmakers introduced the India Shrimp Tariff Act in Congress, raising concerns about export prospects.

Coastal Corporation slipped 5.45%, Avanti Feeds dropped 2.62%, and Apex Frozen Foods fell 1.83% as investors worried about the impact of potential trade barriers on margins of export-oriented shrimp feed and processing companies.

The bill, introduced by Senators Bill Cassidy and Cindy Hyde-Smith, seeks to counter what they termed as the dumping of Indian shrimp into US markets, which they argue has hurt Louisianas shrimp and catfish industries. Cassidy said the measure would level the playing field and protect seafood jobs in his state, while Hyde-Smith noted that unchecked imports have damaged domestic shrimpers, processors, and consumers.