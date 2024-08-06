Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit declines 30.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit declines 30.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 11.35% to Rs 40.29 crore

Net profit of Investment & Precision Castings declined 30.67% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.35% to Rs 40.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales40.2945.45 -11 OPM %16.9816.81 -PBDT5.226.40 -18 PBT3.224.55 -29 NP2.263.26 -31

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

