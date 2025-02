IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 11.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.56% to Rs 523.30 crore

Net profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 11.05% to Rs 20.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 523.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 520.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.523.30520.398.968.5246.4848.4327.8032.0920.5323.08

