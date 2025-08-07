IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 13.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 551.69 crore

Net profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 13.21% to Rs 33.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 551.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 502.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.551.69502.3811.2610.1765.2856.3445.5139.5233.9329.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News