Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 45.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Carborundum Universal declined 45.21% to Rs 61.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 112.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.90% to Rs 1206.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1184.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1206.651184.1010.0516.35144.72209.1485.83157.7361.89112.96

