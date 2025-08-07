NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 36.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.66% to Rs 336.22 crore

Net profit of NOCIL declined 36.22% to Rs 17.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.66% to Rs 336.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 372.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.336.22372.179.1011.0336.8149.9323.1436.7617.2627.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News