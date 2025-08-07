Akshar Spintex reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.25% to Rs 26.19 crore

Net loss of Akshar Spintex reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.25% to Rs 26.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.26.1937.02-1.995.27-0.142.23-1.731.08-1.240.63

