Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets standalone net profit declines 16.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets declined 16.91% to Rs 11.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.483.47-133.91-104.9016.4815.3716.3015.2211.9914.43

