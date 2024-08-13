Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 539.67 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 0.35% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 539.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 533.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales539.67533.91 1 OPM %8.039.46 -PBDT33.3739.28 -15 PBT6.989.38 -26 NP5.695.67 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Will put demolition drive on hold till Aug 16 in Bhalswa colony: MCD to HC

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions files draft papers for IPO, seeks Sebi's nod

Aarti Industries stock tanks 16% on heavy volumes on margin concerns

Patel Engineering stock tanks 5% as topline, Ebitda fall in Q1FY25

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, Tata Motors pull Sensex down 550 pts; Nifty below 24,200

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story